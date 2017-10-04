Historic Red Tail pilots honored during special trip to metro Atlanta

Five Tuskegee Airmen Red Tail pilots will be honored Oct. 6-8 during the "Atlanta Warbird Weekend" festivities throughout metro Atlanta.

On Oct. 4, mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall bestowed upon the five remaining pilots -- Col. Charles E. McGee, Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" Friend, Lt. Col. Harold "Buick" Brown, Lt. Col. Harry T. Stewart, Jr., and Lt. Col. James H. Harvey, III -- a special proclamation at the Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy, an elementary school named in their honor.

The Red Tail pilots are celebrated worldwide as the United States' first black military pilots who fought during World War II.

Several events are planned to commemorate the visit to metro Atlanta including flying in a historic plane, hearing stories of past journeys, speaking to the youth and visiting Camp Creek Parkway, which is also referred to as "Tuskegee Airmen Parkway."

The culmination of the weekend is at the Atlanta Warbird Weekend where a screening of the movie "In Their Own Words" will be followed by a panel discussion.

For a complete list of events, visit http://atlantawarbirdweekend.com.

