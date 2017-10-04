One dead, another injured in Clayton County wreck

One person is dead and another is in stable condition following a wreck in Clayton County Tuesday.

Authorities told CBS46 a driver of one vehicle (73-year-old Jeanette Jenkins) attempted to make a u-turn and collided with a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard. As a result, the motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and the vehicle collided with two males who were waiting at a nearby MARTA bus stop.

The motorcyclist, later identified as 48-year-old Gregory Gresham, died at the scene and one of the males at the bus stop suffered serious injuries. He has been identified as Tyrone Moody.

At this time, there have been no charges filed in this case.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.