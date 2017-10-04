Man sentenced to life for sexually assaulting female relatives

A man who sexually assaulted two of his female relatives, who were both under the age of 15, was sentenced Oct. 4, 2017 to multiple life terms in prison.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge J.P. Boulee sentenced Russell Cook, 56, to seven consecutive life terms plus 89 years in prison and one year on probation. He was charged with rape, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, cruelty to children in the first degree and incest.

Cook repeatedly sexually assaulted the victims, then 14 and 10, over the span of two years dating back to 2009. DeKalb County Police investigators say he physically restrained, beat, and choked the defenseless victims while under his care at his Ellenwood home. The crimes came to light when a one of the victims reported the abuse to a neighbor.

