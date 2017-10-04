Professors opposing Georgia's campus carry bill file lawsuit against governor

Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.

In the wake of Las Vegas' Oct. 1 mass shooting, which left 50 people dead and more than 500 injured, gun laws are being critiqued as this case makes its way through court.

Professors and lawyers on the case declined to comment, however, Simon Bloom, an Atlanta attorney, has long been critical of the bill.

"That law, I think and I've gone on record of saying, was more of a gratuitous political statement nodding in favor of gun rights advocates than it was real policy," said Bloom.

The lawsuit claims colleges should be treated as sanctuaries of learning and says "for over two centuries, going as far back as 1810, the Board of Regents and university system institutions have exercised this constitutional authority to prohibit firearms on university system campuses."

Georgia Tech senior Andrew Kel takes the argument further, saying the recent Las Vegas shooting should move law makers to get rid of campus carry.

"I don't really understand how much more is going to have to happen in America for us to begin enforcing tougher restrictions and regulations," said Kel.

Georgia is the 10th state to enact a "campus carry" law.

But Georgia Tech junior James Lee says it is his right to bring a gun to campus.

"If something does happen [...] just knowing that you have the opportunity to protect yourself, I think that's good to have," said Lee.

Gov. Deal's office declined to comment on the matter.

