Parents upset school days will be 20 minutes longer until Oct. 31

Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >
Emory University has acquired a 60-year-old letter that author Jack Kerouac served as the inspiration for the novel "On the Road."More >
The DeKalb County School District will be extending its school day by 20 minutes beginning in October through the end of the semester to make up for time missed due to Tropical Storm Irma.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >
City officials in Stonecrest are asking the DeKalb County legislative delegation for permission to create the city of Amazon within a portion of its own limits in hopes of luring the retail giant to town.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating after a teen was found dead at the Mountain Crest Apartments in Stone Mountain.More >
A City of Decatur Police Officer met an unlikely visitor on the side of the road, Monday afternoon.More >
Emory University has acquired a 60-year-old letter that author Jack Kerouac served as the inspiration for the novel "On the Road."More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in locating three teens who have recently been reported missing in metro Atlanta.More >
Wednesday is National Taco Day and here is a list of places where you can get deals to help celebrate the day.More >
A Michigan couple kept a 29-year-old woman in a vacant shed and forced her to perform sex acts for money, police said.More >
