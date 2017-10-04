Police searching for gunman, one dead

The Union City Police Department has issued several arrest warrants for Diontye Scott in connection to an Oct. 3 incident at the Garden Inn Suites where two people were shot.

Officers responding to the shooting in the 6700 block of Shannon Parkway discovered Antonio Veal and Caitlin Payne lying on the second floor walkway with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Veal, 25, was transported to a local hospital where he died. The status of 19-year-old Veal is not known at this time.

A motive has yet to be determined, but preliminary findings indicated both victims were targeted by the gunman as the result of an ongoing dispute. The investigation remains active.

