Water line work causing concern for neighbors

CBS46 is taking a closer look at major water line work on Roswell Road in Buckhead. It's causing major concerns for people living nearby.

CBS46 has counted about 25 metal plates covering an Atlanta Department of Watershed Management project. Neighbors say these plates are causing a noisy problem all through the night on this busy street.

Seeing and hearing construction work during the day is normal. But people living near there say the sounds at night are anything but normal.

"It sounds like a garbage truck unloading and loading when people go across them," says neighbor Jonathan Weaver.

Cars and trucks speeding across the metal plates are causing a rumbling noise all through the night. We did see crews shoveling temporary asphalt around the edges to smooth them out. But that doesn't stop the center sections from clanking with every passing car.

"Lots of clanking. I live in the back of town homes over here, in the very back, and you can just hear it," says Weaver.

And neighbors fear they may not get any relief anytime soon because the plates keep growing in number.

"It just keeps getting longer, and longer, and longer," says Weaver.

Although work on a water line is complete, there is still restoration work to complete. The metal plates should be gone by Friday, so hopefully this noisy nightmare will soon be over.

"This is Buckhead. We are used to a little noise at night and all hours of the night, so it doesn't bother me, plus they've got to fix it," says Weaver.

Although the plates could be gone by Friday, the contractor still has to meet with DOT before repaving is complete. We'll continue to follow the progress for you.

