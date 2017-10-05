Teacher says she saw cougar, officials say it was a house cat

A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar. CBS46 talked to Georgia wildlife officials for their thoughts.

Nicole Rivers was walking to her car when she spotted something strange near the treeline stopping her in her tracks. She's seen deer, and even an occasional coyote while walking her dogs through the neighborhood, but nothing like this.

"It was big...and the way it was moving, it was moving kind of in a slow motion, going on attack," says Rivers.

She grabbed her phone from her car and started recording video. She then called animal control to come capture the animal. They referred her to the Department of Natural Resources' wildlife division, who asked her to send pictures.

Now she wants to warn her neighbors about what could be lurking in the neighborhood, worried the animal might come back.

"I am really concerned about the safety...there's kids that walk to the bus in the neighborhood, play outside," says Rivers. "Anything that was that large, I would be defenseless."

CBS46 also reached out to DNR, who told us, "We had two biologists review the video and they both strongly believe it is a house cat...we just don't think that is a mountain lion."

In the last 25 years, there have only been three verified mountain lion sightings in the state.

