Man injured after train derails, crashes into home

A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at the home on the 1300 block of Andrews Street.

The man was inside of his home sleeping when the train crashed into his bedroom. He was taken to an area hospital with cuts and bruises to his face but he is expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the train to derail.

Several roads near the scene are blocked off as crews work to clear the crash.

