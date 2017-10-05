Shoplifting suspect charged after dragging officer with vehicle

A Marietta woman is facing several charges after she dragged a police officer with her vehicle after she was stopped for shoplifting.

The incident happened on Highway 92 in Woodstock.

According to investigators, officers stopped Amy Ridge after she was allegedly shoplifting from a Kohl's location in Woodstock. During the traffic stop, Ridge began driving off and dragged the officer for a short distance.

Police eventually caught up with Ridge and she was taken into custody.

She's charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of justice and shoplifting.

The officer is okay after being treated for minor injuries.

