Man suspected of shoplifting pulls gun on loss prevention officers at Walmart

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
A teacher walked out of the front door of her Powder Springs home to go to work and says she came within yards of what she thinks is a cougar.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
The official forecast for Nate has landfall near Panama City, Florida, on Sunday with winds of 80 mph, which would make Nate a Category 1 hurricane.More >
