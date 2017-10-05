Man suspected of shoplifting pulls gun on loss prevention officers at Walmart

Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect accused of pulling a gun on Walmart loss prevention officers who were confronting him.

According to the Morrow Police Department, the man was caught trying to steal two hover boards from the location around 11 a.m. on September 24. When the loss prevention officers confronted him, he pulled out a black, semi-automatic handgun and told them "get away or else".

The officers backed off and the man escaped in a beige-colored Saturn SUV.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlock style hair. He was wearing a blue, baseball jersey style shirt and red pants.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Morrow Police Department at 770-961-4606.

