Candidates trade barbs as Atlanta mayoral race heats up days before early voting

Just days before early voting begins in the race for Atlanta's next mayor, things are getting heated up after one candidate accused another of being a "corrupt career politician."

Peter Aman is accusing Mary Norwood of using taxpayer dollars to pay city staffers to work on her campaign.

"I'm calling on Mary Norwood to repay the taxpayers because I don't see how we can tell whether the day-to-day activities of these employees were working for the taxpayers or working for her campaign," says Aman. "Were they making phone calls during the day were they picking up political contributions were they delivering yard signs? We don't know."

Norwood disagrees and says it's not illegal to have staffers doing both jobs, as long as their campaign work doesn't happen on taxpayer time.

"I want people working with me, both at city hall and in the campaign, who know our city know our citizens know the issues we've been dealing with, know what's important to me. I'm not bringing in a bunch of outsiders who don't understand our city," countered Norwood.

Trying to link Norwood to an atmosphere of corruption at city hall was a gamble for Aman, who was the chief operating officer during at least part of the corruption scandal with E.R. Mitchell.

"I signed any documents that came through the executive office essential on any given day," says Aman. "There would have been hundreds of documents so I signed hundreds of documents and it is possible that one of those could have been a contract from E.R. Mitchell."

Aman says while he was C.O.O. the city spent a quote, "horrendous amount of money" during the time Mitchell was doing emergency contract work, but that he never saw any wrongdoing.

"In my two years at city hall, I never saw the mayor issue any instruction to me or anybody else that broke city code and I've said that publicly," continued Aman. "I've said it privately. I have never seen that. I have never heard about that."

Early voting begins on Monday, October 16 and continues through Friday, November 3. Election day is November 7.

