Morehouse graduate becomes mayor of Alabama's largest city

Randall Woodfin, a 2003 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, will run Alabama's largest city after he beat out incumbent William Bell to become mayor of Birmingham.

Woodfin is now the youngest mayor of the city since 1893.

According to WBRC, he served on the Birmingham Board of Education for three years, two of those years as its president. During that period, the state school board returned control of the district to the city school board and the district exited accreditation probation status. He is a native of Birmingham and has served in various roles in the city's government, including as city attorney.

During his senior year at Morehouse, he was elected Student Government Association president.

“It’s hard for me to know where to begin to talk about what Morehouse did for me,” he said on his campaign website. “It’s a place where campus politics and student government has the kind of importance that football has at the University of Alabama."

Woodfin also graduated from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.