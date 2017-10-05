Man in custody following SWAT situation - CBS46 News

Man in custody following SWAT situation

ROSWELL, GA

A SWAT team was called in after a man holed himself up inside a Roswell pawn shop early Thursday morning.

The standoff unfolded at the Roswell Pawn & Jewelry on Holcomb Bridge Road and lasted for about two hours.

The man involved was arrested and is in police custody.

