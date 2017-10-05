Search called off for missing Alpharetta teen

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
Just days before early voting begins in the race for Atlanta's next mayor, things are getting heated up after one candidate accused another of being a "corrupt career politician."More >
Just days before early voting begins in the race for Atlanta's next mayor, things are getting heated up after one candidate accused another of being a "corrupt career politician."More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at major water line work on Roswell Road in Buckhead. It's causing major concerns for people living nearby.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at major water line work on Roswell Road in Buckhead. It's causing major concerns for people living nearby.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >