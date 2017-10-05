Search called off for missing Alpharetta teen

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.

Ethan Lee Matthews, 17, was last seen driving his father's vehicle in the area of the Georgia Dome early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post by the department thanks the community for helping look for Ethan but the search, "sadly did not turn out as we had hoped."

The post goes on to say, "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We do not have anything further to release. Please respect the family and keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The department did not release any more information.

