Georgia's Healthiest Counties

Did you realize that Georgia is ranked as the 11th least-healthy state in the U.S? But which counties in the state are the healthiest?

CountyHealthRankings.org listed the healthiest counties in Georgia based on their overall ranking in these four categories, length of life, quality of life, health behaviors and access to clinical care.

Length of life speaks for itself but here are some of the factors taken into consideration for the other categories:

Quality of Life: Poor or fair health, Poor physical health days, poor mental health days and low birth weight

Health Behaviors: Adult smoking, Adult obesity, Physical inactivity and Excessive drinking

Access to Clinical Care: Primary care physicians, Dentists and Mental health providers

Take a look at the top 20 healthiest counties in the state of Georgia, based on the above criteria.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.