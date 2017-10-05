Fall is officially amongst us, which means Halloween is right around the corner.

Halloween is an annual holiday, celebrated each year on October 31, that has roots in age-old European traditions. It originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints and the evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, which later became Halloween.

Around the world, people continue to usher in the season with gatherings, costumes and sweet treats and tricks.

Here are some fun ways for both kids and adults to partake in Halloween around the city.

2017 Halloween Activities around Atlanta KIDS ADULTS October 21-27 - Boo At The Zoo - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/boo-at-the-zoo/103672/ October 21 - Little Five Points Halloween Festival - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/little-5-points-halloween-festival/108208/ October 28 - Ferbank BOO-seum Trick-Or-Traet - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/fernbank-boo-seum-trick-or-treat/109104/ October 29 - Georgia A-Scary-Um - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/georgia-a-scary-um/109103/ October 20 - ?Grant Park Halloween Lantern Parade - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/2017-grant-park-halloween-lantern-parade/109601/ October 20 - Grant Park Halloween Lantern Parade - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/2017-grant-park-halloween-lantern-parade/109601/ October 22 - Goblins In The Garden - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/goblins-in-the-garden/109107/ October 22 - Goblins In The Garden - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/goblins-in-the-garden/109107/ Through October 31 - The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/the-pumpkin-patch-at-yule-forest/108139/ Through October 31 - Fear The Woods - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/fear-the-woods/108140/ October 23-29 - Six Flags Over Geaorgi Freight Fest - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/six-flags-over-georgia-fright-fest-presented-by-snickers-/105219/ Through November 6 - Halloween Escape Room: Nightmare on Auburn Ave - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/halloween-escape-room-nightmare-on-auburn-ave/109263/

October 27-28 - Owl-O-Ween Hot Air Balloon Festival - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/owl-o-ween-hot-air-balloon-festival/107458/ October 28- 29 - Day of the Dead Halloween Party on the Roof at PCM - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/day-of-the-dead-halloween-party-on-the-roof-at-pcm/109181/ October 27-28 - Owl-O-Ween Hot Air Balloon Festival - Info: http://www.atlanta.net/events/detail/owl-o-ween-hot-air-balloon-festival/107458/

