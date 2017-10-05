Man shot, killed by police in Paulding County

The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping.More >
The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A man who sexually assaulted two of his female relatives, who were both under the age of 15, was sentenced Oct. 4, 2017 to multiple life terms in prison.More >
A man who sexually assaulted two of his female relatives, who were both under the age of 15, was sentenced Oct. 4, 2017 to multiple life terms in prison.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
Palmetto Police have released a sketch of a man they say was involved in a home invasion Sunday night.More >
Palmetto Police have released a sketch of a man they say was involved in a home invasion Sunday night.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.More >