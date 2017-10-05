Man shot, killed by police in Paulding County

A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram, which is about 28 miles northwest of Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 that authorities were serving a warrant and were allowed in the home, where they found the unidentified man barricaded in the basement.

Authorities breached the door, according to the spokesperson, who added that the man would not comply with demands by police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting.

The spokesperson with sheriff's office did not say if the man had a weapon.

