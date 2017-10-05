Man shot, killed by police in Paulding County while serving warrants

A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram, which is about 28 miles northwest of Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 that authorities were serving a warrant and were allowed in the home, where they found the man barricaded in the basement.

Family members identified the man as 35-year-old Brandon Bohanon. Police said they were serving two warrants for people in the home, including Bohanon. His warrants were out of Paulding and Gwinnett counties for probation violations.

Police said when they arrived at the home, Bohanon and a woman were found barricaded inside the basement. At some point, the woman complied with police's demand, but Bohanon became aggressive. That's when a shot was fired.

"He approached the deputies in an aggressive manner, it was a very dark setting, he just didn't comply with their demands," said Sgt. Ashley Henson. "At that point, one of our deputies fired one round."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting.

The spokesperson with sheriff's office did not say if the man had a weapon.

