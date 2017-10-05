Police: Male intruder still at large in DeKalb Co.

The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping. The victim awoke Oct. 4 to find the man kneeling in her bedroom.

Her mother Leona Word says her daughter was running and screaming, "He's going back to get a gun."

It was her worst nightmare come true.

"Once he saw her moving I guess is when he went to kind of stand up," said Word. "He kind of shielded himself and he's telling her, 'Lay down, lay down.'"

The intruder had his pants down but never touched the woman. She said he had an accent.

"You had your pants down, what was your intent?" asked the mother. "What did you come in here for? Why were you here? Who are you?"

Neighbors said there has been an ongoing drug problem in the community, which has lead to a crime trend. Condo Association Board member Raj Jahvri says something needs to change to help residents feel safe.

"We need help from the [DeKalb County] Police Department to do as much patrol as they can, especially at the night time so that will help us to cut down the crime," he said.

Statistics show there have been 27 crimes within a half-mile of the complex during the past month. That's nearly a crime a day for things like burglary, battery and assault.

Some residents feel compelled to take safety measure into their own hands.

"I'm going to apply for my carry with a concealed weapon's license and purchase my own gun," said Word.

Police say the suspect is still at large and if captured will be charged with criminal trespassing.

