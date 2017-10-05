Family to celebrate life of slain Georgia Tech student

A memorial and life celebration for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a campus police officer, will be held Oct. 8 in Tucker.

The memorial is at 2 p.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home, and the life celebration is at 3 p.m. at Blanchard's Special Events.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Atlanta-based organization The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide services to LGBTQ and Lost-and-Found youth.

The fourth-year computer engineer student was shot on Sept. 16 when he refused to follow police orders to drop a knife.

