Tech leaders show off growth in Atlanta industry

From dancing robots to virtual reality, it's all created here in Atlanta.

"We are certainly on the rise. Everybody is looking at us," says Jerry Hudson of Moxie Marketing.

Top tech leaders showed off Atlanta's industry growth at the Woodruff Arts Center, hoping to catch the attention of Amazon. Moxie Marketing held the FutureX event.

Atlanta is leading the way in virtual reality technology.

"In general, we do a lot of work to help corporate marketing departments tell their brand stories through V.R.," says Dave Beck of Foundry 45. "Virtual reality will actually transport you to an entirely different place. You put the head set on, you're in an entirely digital environment."

Because of advancements in technology like V.R., Atlanta tech jobs have grown by more than 46 percent since 2010. That's according to a tech study done by commercial real estate company CBRE Atlanta.

Tech leaders like Janet Murray say between the city's film and tech industry, combined with top universities like Georgia tech, Atlanta offers Amazon a culture no other city can.

"Here we have much more fluid culture," says Murray, an associate dean for research at Georgia Tech.

Amazon will pick it's new city next spring.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.