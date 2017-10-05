63-year-old shot in leg over Rolex in Buckhead

The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping.More >
The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A man who sexually assaulted two of his female relatives, who were both under the age of 15, was sentenced Oct. 4, 2017 to multiple life terms in prison.More >
A man who sexually assaulted two of his female relatives, who were both under the age of 15, was sentenced Oct. 4, 2017 to multiple life terms in prison.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Norcross early Sunday morning.More >
"He's very familiar with women having the ability to play football and run routes, so it was surprising," said Atlanta Phoenix owner, April Whistler.More >
"He's very familiar with women having the ability to play football and run routes, so it was surprising," said Atlanta Phoenix owner, April Whistler.More >
Top tech leaders showed off Atlanta's industry growth at the Woodruff Arts Center, hoping to catch the attention of amazon.More >
Top tech leaders showed off Atlanta's industry growth at the Woodruff Arts Center, hoping to catch the attention of amazon.More >
A memorial and life celebration for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a campus police officer, will be held Oct. 8 in Tucker.More >
A memorial and life celebration for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a campus police officer, will be held Oct. 8 in Tucker.More >
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >