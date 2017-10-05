63-year-old shot in leg over Rolex in Buckhead

Police say a 63-year-old man was shot in the leg over a Rolex watch in Buckhead Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. in a parking garage located in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street NW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 that the man's watch was stolen, however, he was alert and breathing when transported to the hospital after being shot.

No information was provided on the suspect.

