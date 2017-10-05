Cam Newton apologizes for 'sexist' comment to reporter

North Carolina newspaper reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, got this reaction from Cam Newton when she asked a question using some football jargon.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that... It's funny," Newton told her.

She responded on Twitter by writing, "I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job."

That's when Dannon Yogurt decided to pull commercials featuring Newton, calling his comments sexist and disparaging to all women.

"He's very familiar with women having the ability to play football and run routes so it was surprising," said April Whistler.

She is the owner of the Phoenix, Atlanta's women's football team. Whistler tells CBS46 the College Park native has always been a friend to the Atlanta Phoenix. He's even gone to their practices and given motivational talks, where he suffered similar gaffes that the team always laughed off.

In a video where he spoke to the team about teamwork, Newton says,

"It's the last play of the game and the coach says you get the ball, she gets the ball, it ain't gonna be no bitching, no complaining....I apologize ...there's no complaining," said Newton.

Regarding the press conference where he offended the newspaper reporter, Whistler believes it doesn't represent the true Cam Newton.

"It was an off-color statement. It definitely wasn't appropriate, but I also, in the same breath, I didn't think it was truly the way that Cam feels about women's sports as a whole," said Whistler.

Newton later posted an apology to Facebook.

In the middle of all this, Twitter users uncovered past tweets on the same reporter's Twitter account, where Rodrigue made joking use of the N-word. Twitter users were quick to respond, writing, "I bet Jourdan Rodrigue wishes we didn't know her name right now."

Another called it "a category five Twitter disaster."

Rodrigue was pressured to type yet another tweet, this time apologizing for her past remarks.

