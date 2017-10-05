Cam Newton apologizes for 'sexist' comment to reporter

"He's very familiar with women having the ability to play football and run routes, so it was surprising," said Atlanta Phoenix owner, April Whistler.More >
There is a fight over valuable land across the street from the new billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If the city of Atlanta has its way, it will transform 13 acres that used to house the old Morris Brown College possibly into a major motion picture studio.More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
Top tech leaders showed off Atlanta's industry growth at the Woodruff Arts Center, hoping to catch the attention of amazon.More >
Police say a 63-year-old man was shot in the leg over a Rolex watch in Buckhead Thursday.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
Tuesday morning at Orrs Elementary School, 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.More >
Wildlife officials say Lake Clara Meer in Piedmont Park is so dirty, it may be putting animals at risk.More >
