Levi's Call issued for children out of Walker County

A Levi's Call has been issued for two children out of Walker County.

Three-month-old Elizabeth Turner and 9-year-old Hanna Turner are the subject of the Levi's Call.

The vehicle described in the alert is a 1991 light blue Chevy Astro van with Georgia Tag #RCY9381.

The suspect in the Levi's Call has been identified as 36-year-old Douglas Turner, the children's father, who is described by authorities as being 5'9" tall and weighing 150 lbs.

