Owner of pit bull charged after woman was attacked, killed

The owner of a pit bull has been charged after a 61-year-old woman was attacked and killed by the dog, according to authorities.

The woman was attacked by the dog on Sept. 28.

On Thursday, the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office said Dante Holloway was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Holloway was arrested following an investigation into the incident, according to authorities.

