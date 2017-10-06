APD investigating after man shot in leg on Windsor Street in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the 400 block of Windsor Street in Southwest Atlanta.

According to officials, the victim said a man approached him, calling him an expletive and then shot him in the thigh. The victim made his way to Whitehall Street and called police.

Police continue to interview the victim at the hospital to gather more information, but they do not believe robbery was the suspect's motive.

