Paulding Co. firefighter critical but stable after suffering apparent heart attack while fighting fire

A Paulding County firefighter is in the ICU and remains in critical but stable condition after he suffered an apparent heart attack while fighting a tractor trailer fire on Thursday night.

Several Paulding County Fire units were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a truck fire on Atlanta Highway in Hiram. At 9:14 p.m., Sgt. Kevin Van Dyke suffered an apparent heart attack, fell unconscious and stopped breathing.

Fire personnel were unable to locate Van Dyke’s pulse and began performing CPR. An AED was used to shock Van Dyke’s heart into an organized rhythm.

Van Dyke was transported by ambulance to Paulding County Hospital where he was stabilized and then transported to Kennestone. He remains in the ICU in critical but stable condition.

Van Dyke, 41, is a 10-year veteran of Paulding County Fire and Rescue.

