Tex McIver heads back to court Friday

The Atlanta attorney accused of murdering his wife will be back in court.

A judge will continue Tex McIver’s hearing over search warrants. McIver’s attorneys said the District Attorney’s Officer illegally obtained search warrants last April to search his Buckhead condo.

A gun found inside McIver’s condo during that search sent him back to jail. Judge McBurney is expected to make a decision regarding the warrants on Friday at 11 a.m.

Investigators say McIver killed his wife, Diane, last September in an SUV. McIver says it was an accident.

