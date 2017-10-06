Memorial, celebration of life to be held Sunday for Scout Schultz

A memorial and celebration of life for the Georgia Tech student shot and killed by police will be held on Sunday.

Both services will be held for Scout Schultz on Sunday in Tucker. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. at the Bill Head Funeral Home, and the Celebration of Life will begin an hour later at Blachard’s Special Events.

Campus police killed Schultz on Sept. 16 after officers said they walked toward them with a knife. Schultz was later confirmed to have been carrying a multipurpose tool that contained a blade.

