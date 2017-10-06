Decatur residents asked to conserve water after water main break on Guy Way

Decatur residents are waking up to a headache on Friday and are asked to conserve water after a water main break.

Crews are working hard to repair a 36-inch water main break on Guy Way. They are working to set up a bypass which should restore water pressure to homeowners. There is no time frame for when the break will be fully repaired.

There is no boil water advisory at this time, and Decatur schools are in session after water services were restored.

We’ll update when full services are restored.

