Crews work to clean up train derailment as federal investigators inspect tracks

Railroad crews have reopened a section of track that was destroyed when a train derailed just west of downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

At about 6:45 a.m. Friday, a train once again moved through the Hunter Hills neighborhood. Crews scrambled late into the night Thursday to repair the damaged rails. They also removed most of the derailed cars from the side of the house that took the brunt of the accident.

The two open-air rail cars that remain at the site are now being repurposed as dumpsters which workers are filling with parts of the wreckage.

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Fourteen rail cars slammed into the back of a retired Marine’s home while he was asleep, and the impact swept him out of the house. Neighbors found him inside an open-air freight car yelling for help.

Medics took him to the hospital with a leg injury, and neighbors said it was a miracle that he survived. They said the derailment was like nothing they’d ever experienced.

“I thought it was an earthquake, but I was like ‘It couldn’t be,’” said Savonia Campbell. “So when I came out, I saw the train, and I could see the sparks and everything coming from the train. It just sounds so crazy.”

“I was holding on because I thought, it was shaking,” said Apryl Stinson. “The house was shaking that bad, and the lights started flickering on and off.”

As federal investigators work to find out how the derailment happened, CBS46 is asking why homes were built so close to train tracks. A spokesman for the Federal Railway Administration said there is no standard requirement for distance between a home and railroad tracks.

A main corridor in the area remained blocked off Friday morning. Barricades remained in place on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard at Mayson Turner Road.

