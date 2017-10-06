Kohls to hire seasonal workers at hiring event

The holidays are just around the corner, and Kohl's Department Store is looking to fill positions to help with the busy crowds that are expected in stores.

The hiring event will be held October 7, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at the following stores:

Kohl’s Cumming Store

1615 Market Place Blvd., Cumming

Kohl's Merchant's Walk Store

1289 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta

Kohl's Roswell Store

620 W Crossville Rd., Roswell

Seasonal job positions include freight processing and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service.

For more information about the hiring event, visit KohlsCareers.com.

