Police: Men steal three vehicles from dealership

Canton Police are looking for three armed men who stole vehicles from a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership early Friday morning.

According to authorities, an employee was confronted by three armed men. The suspects took the employee's phone and three sets of keys from the service counter. They each took a vehicle and fled the area.

A Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputy located one of the vehicles traveling southbound on I-575 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect wrecked the vehicle near I-575 and Highway 92, then ran into the wood line.

Below is a description of the two missing vehicles:

2014 Grand Cherokee, Black in color, Georgia Tag: RGP4223

2017 Grand Cherokee, Black in color, Dealer drive out tag

If you have any information regarding this case, contact police.

