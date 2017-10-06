UGA linebacker arrested for possession of marijuana

A University of Georgia football player was arrested Thursday night.

Natrez Patrick, a starting inside linebacker, was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on a misdemeanor marijuana charge and improper stopping in the roadway.

According to an incident report, Patrick's car was turned on and parked in the roadway with the flashers on in the area of Clayton Street and Wall Street. Patrick came out of the Lazy Shopper and informed officer the car was his.

The officer asked Patrick for his license, and as he opened his car door to retrieve it the officer said he noticed the odor of marijuana. The officer said he looked inside the window and noticed small pieces of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Patrick was the placed in handcuffs so the officer could search the car. While searching the car, the officer said he found marijuana in the center console.

Patrick was placed under arrest and his vehicle was turned over to football official Bryant Gantt.

