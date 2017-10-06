Droves of people expected at annual soccer festival

Mayor Kasim Reed will be handing out medals to winning teams at the 3rd annual Atlanta Soccer Festival kick off October 7.

More than 500 people are expected to attend the event held at Georgia State University's Football Practice Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival features free pickup games and clinics by Soccer in the Streets, an organization that empowers under served youth through sports-based training, character development, mentoring and employ ability programs.

City employees from more than 16 agencies will participate in the soccer games. The goal is to increase trust and positive rapport of culturally diverse communities in a family setting.

Atlanta residents, visitors and community organizations who attended last year's event came for various neighborhoods across the city with more than 19 different languages spoken.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.