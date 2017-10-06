Citizens advised to prepare for Tropical Storm Nate in DeKalb Co.

Tropical Storm Nate has yet to make land fall in Georgia and potential impacts remain unknown, but county officials and residents are preparing for the worst.More >
The Ridge Creek community in Clarkston is on high alert after an intruder climbed through the window of a condominium where a 22-year-old woman was sleeping.More >
Parents of students with DeKalb County Schools are upset school days will be 20 minutes longer to recoup time lost when Tropical Storm Irma battered metro Atlanta on Sept. 11.More >
City officials in Stonecrest are asking the DeKalb County legislative delegation for permission to create the city of Amazon within a portion of its own limits in hopes of luring the retail giant to town.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating after a teen was found dead at the Mountain Crest Apartments in Stone Mountain.More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
Randall Woodfin, a 2003 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, will run Alabama's largest city after he beat out incumbent William Bell to become mayor of Birmingham.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
