Citizens advised to prepare for Tropical Storm Nate in DeKalb Co.

Tropical Storm Nate has yet to make land fall in Georgia and potential impacts remain unknown, but county officials and residents are preparing for the worst.

DeKalb County Government is working with internal departments and local agencies to ensure readiness and response.

During Tropical Storm Irma, which battered the county September 11, DeKalb's E911 center experienced a high call volume as residents loss power due to downed power lines and trees.

To prepare, citizens should have a basic emergency preparedness kit and plans for each member of the family including pets, children, elderly or other unique needs. These plans should anticipate power outages, flooding and sheltering in place. Residents are advised to only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

To report non-life threatening issues, the non-emergency number is 404-294-2911. Citizens can also sign up for CodeRED, a system used to call, email or text in the event of an emergency or severe weather warning, by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.