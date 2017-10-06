GoFundMe account created to help Meals on Wheels replace blast chiller

The 15,000 meals delivered by volunteers around metro Atlanta could be in danger of being cut back due to the inefficiency of the blast chillers that keeps the food cold.

Sharon Steele, the Development Director of Senior Connections, said their 20-year-old blast chillers could go down at any moment.

"So it's a prayer every night the blast chiller and freezer is working when we get in."

Since it would be cheaper to replace the blast chiller than repair the old ones, a GoFundMe account has been set up in hopes of raising $50,000 for the two new blast chillers. Steel said it's about more than just the meal.

"Often times a lot of our seniors the only person they see is whoever delivers the meals that day. We've had a lot of instances where we saved lives or we found people in unfortunate situations."

Henry Friedman is one of those seniors who depends on meals from the organization. The 94-year-old widower said he doesn't do much cooking and the meals are available rain or shine.

"Like I say it's like a security blanket I know it's coming every day and it's a good feeling."

Steele said a repairman told them not to turn their chiller off because it may not come back on. The organization is doing their best to try and reach their goal as soon as possible to get the chillers replaces as soon as they can.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.