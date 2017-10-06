Doraville K9 officer receives protective vest

One Doraville Police Department K-9 will be safer as he protects the community as the recipient of a new bullet proof vest donated by all-natural animal supply retailer The PawStand.

Store owner Donna Raney is responsible for raising funds to purchase the vest.

She will present it to K-9 Officer Brian and his handler Corporal Jay Ferrell Oct. 7 at her store on the 6200 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

"We love our dogs," said Raney in a press release. "We want to make sure they make it home safe as they serve to protect our community."

Canine vests range in costs from $500 to more than $2,000.

"It is extremely nice of The PawStand to recognize the dangers my partner goes thru," said Ferrell. "Brian is a go getter and I am thankful for their generous contribution to our team."

Raney and her team are hosting an Oct. 7 "Dog Trot" to raise money for another vest. The public is invited to attend.

