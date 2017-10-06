Tex McIver back in court for pre-motion hearing

The Buckhead attorney accused of killing his wife was back in court Friday for a pre-motion hearing.

Tex McIver and his attorneys asked a judge not to push back the trial date unless he's released on bond.

The trial is set for October 30. The defense said they still have 90,000 emails to go through. Both sides still have boxes of thousands of documents to go through.

But the state agreed to keep the October 30 trial date because they do not want McIver out of jail before the trial begins.

McIver faces murder and influencing witness charges in the death of his wife Diane. However, McIver's attorneys asked Judge Robert Mcburney to approve a motion that would allow McIver be tried on the three counts of influencing witness charges during a separate trial.

Both sides each finished up their argument accusing prosecutors of illegally obtaining search warrants. Judge Mcburney hasn't made a decision on either motion. The next court date for McIver is October 12.

