Man attacks girlfriend with machete, enters guilty plea

A Hampton man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking his girlfriend with a machete during a fit of rage.

Witt, 28, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero sentenced him to 50 years, but only 25 must be served in prison.

On May 28, 2017 Witt struck his live-in girlfriend Reatha Schrimsher in the head with a machete. He then repeatedly struck her with the weapon, almost severing her left arm.

Twenty-five-year-old Schrimsher was flown to Grady Hospital where doctors were able to save her arm.

District Attorney Darius Pattillo says this is a horrible case of domestic violence.

"This man is a violent individual and we are pleased to bring justice to this victim."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

