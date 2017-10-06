Executive raided by federal agents donated money to several political campaigns

CBS46 Investigates is learning more about the embattled construction executive whose offices were raided by federal officials.

CBS46 Investigative Reporter Karyn Greer has confirmed there is a connection to the corruption scandal that has rocked Atlanta City Hall. She learned Jeff Jafari is the company executive federal prosecutors referred to in court. We also learned Jafari has resigned as Vice President of the company he helped start in 2004.

For the first time Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is speaking out about the embattled company executive whose offices were raided by federal agents two weeks ago.

CBS46 Investigates has learned Jafari and his friends and family donated thousands of dollars to the campaigns of mayoral candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms, City Council incumbent Michael Julian Bond and Mayor Reed.

Sources confirm to CBS46 Investigates Jafari is the unnamed company executive who met with former procurement Chief Adam Smith in Atlanta restaurants.

