Executive raided by federal agents donated money to several political campaigns

CBS46 Investigates is learning more about the embattled construction executive whose offices were raided by federal officials.More >
There is a fight over valuable land across the street from the new billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If the city of Atlanta has its way, it will transform 13 acres that used to house the old Morris Brown College possibly into a major motion picture studio.More >
The Buckhead attorney accused of killing his wife was back in court Friday for a pre-motion hearing.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed will be handing out medals to winning teams at the 3rd annual Atlanta Soccer Festival kick off on Oct. 7.More >
"He's very familiar with women having the ability to play football and run routes, so it was surprising," said Atlanta Phoenix owner, April Whistler.More >
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.More >
Randall Woodfin, a 2003 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, will run Alabama's largest city after he beat out incumbent William Bell to become mayor of Birmingham.More >
A 24-year-old Florida woman was charged with animal cruelty after surveillance video showed her repeatedly kicking a small dog inside an apartment elevator.More >
A man was shot and killed by police in Paulding County Thursday. The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Township Drive in Hiram.More >
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has called off the search for a teen who was last seen on Sunday.More >
