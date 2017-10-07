Woman found stabbed, killed in Gwinnett County

Police say a woman was found dead inside a Peachtree Corners apartment early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department, someone called Clayton County 911 to report the death and hung up. The call was transferred to Gwinnett County 911.

When officers responded to the apartment, located in the 6800 block of Springs Lane, they found the woman dead. Police say the woman was stabbed, although the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Police say the woman's name is being withheld as they notify her family.

