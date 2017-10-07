Police: 3 arrested after stealing car in Villa Rica

Police say three people were arrested on Oct. 5 after stealing a car in Villa Rica.

A spokesperson with the Villa Rica Police Department says they spotted a stolen vehicle at a Walmart. Despite positioning patrol cars in front of, and behind the vehicle, police say the driver hit one of the patrol cars, moving it out of the way.

The driver fled the scene, according to authorities, but ultimately crashed and was eventually found under a house. He was identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Bowen and charged with theft by receiving stolen property; fleeing and attempting to elude; hit and run; reckless driving; obstruction of officers; failure to maintain lane; criminal interference with government property; speeding; criminal damage; and driving without a license. Police say he was treated for minor injuries then taken to the Carroll County Jail.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the car, 23-year-old Katie Ploof-Allen was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Additionally, police say the found out another passenger was in the car, but was still at the Walmart. They went back to the store and arrested 28-year-old Kaylan Mason and charged her with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting. Police say Mason also had a criminal trespass warning barring her from actually being at that Walmart.

