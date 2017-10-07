High school senior killed in crash while walking to school for band trip

Students, parents and faculty of Adairsville High School are mourning the lost of a senior, known to most as the "Soul of the Adairsville High School."

Larry Gardner died Saturday morning near Old Highway 41 and Manning Mill Road after a vehicle struck him as he headed to school. Gardner was on his way to Adairsville to join band members for his last band competition of the year in Carrollton. The trip was canceled following the tragedy.

"This is a devastating loss to our band, school and community," said Adairsville High School Principal Bruce Mulky. "He had an unbelievable spirit. I'll remember that the most. If he had a bad day, you would have never known it. He had a smile on his face every time I passed him. Larry's energy and enthusiasm were just as contagious as is smile."

Guidance counselors and ministers will be on hand Monday to help classmates cope with the loss. A fund has also been set up at Northside Banks in Adairsville to help the Gardner family through this trying time.

