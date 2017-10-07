Aretha Franklin cancels Atlanta performance at Fox Theatre

Aretha Franklin, often referred to as the "Queen of Soul", has canceled her upcoming performance at Atlanta's Fox Theatre.

The concert was scheduled for Friday, October 13.

Customers who purchased tickets for the show will receive a full refund through the Fox Theatre Ticket Office. Refunds will only be made in the same method of payment used to originally purchase the tickets at the box office.

Ticket purchasers are encouraged to contact the Fox Theatre Ticket Office at 404-881-2017 or via email at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org with any refund questions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.