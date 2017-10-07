15-day-old baby missing in Newton County

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their child missing,

According to authorities, the parents of Caliyah C. McNabb said the baby was fed and changed around 5 a.m. and they discovered she was not in her bed around 10 a.m.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned.

Officials said they will issue more information Sunday as it relates to the investigation.

