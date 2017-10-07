15-day-old baby missing in Newton County

A Massachusetts museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss says it will replace a mural featuring a Chinese character from one of his books after three authors said they would boycott an event due to the 'jarring racial...More >
Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.More >
A capital murder charge has been dismissed against a North Texas man in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, after prosecutors learned her then-5-year-old brother admitted causing her death.More >
Tropical Storm Nate has yet to make land fall in Georgia and potential impacts remain unknown, but county officials and residents are preparing for the worst.More >
There is a fight over valuable land across the street from the new billion-dollar Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If the city of Atlanta has its way, it will transform 13 acres that used to house the old Morris Brown College possibly into a major motion picture studio.More >
