15-day-old baby found dead in Newton County; father in custody

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 15-day-old baby was found dead in a wooded area, according to The Covington News.

According to authorities, the parents of Caliyah C. McNabb said the baby was fed and changed around 5 a.m. Saturday and put back to bed with her 2 year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington. When they went to check on her at around 10 a.m., they discovered she was not in her bed.

Police issued a search warrant for the home and family members were questioned.

A search party has been organized and they're currently canvassing a wooded area near the home for the baby.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office told The Covington News the baby was found "wrapped up in some cloth under a log."

Officials said they will issue more information Sunday as it relates to the investigation.

