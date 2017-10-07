Metro Atlanta braces for high winds from Nate

As Hurricane Nate makes landfall, families in metro Atlanta are watching closely – especially those whose homes lost electricity for several days last month because of Irma.

In Decatur, high winds on Sept. 10 caused a large oak tree in Phil Proctor’s front yard to split in half.

“We didn’t know if it was going to fall on the house or fall in the yard,” said Proctor, a professional sculptor.

“It was kind of scary watching that tree splitting in half,” said his 10-year-old daughter Bijou.

Eventually, a strong gust of wind sent part of the tree crashing to the ground, smashing a utility pole. Other trees in the neighborhood fell, too, leaving several homes without power for more than four days.

A few blocks away, John Barbee was glad he had already removed the diseased 100-year-old tree in his backyard before the remnants of Hurricane Irma moved through the region.

“Chunks of the tree would come down with your regular storm, so we’re like, ‘Wait a minute,’” said Barbee, who now worries about the health of some of his neighbors’ trees.

As for the Proctor family, the spot where the tree fell is now the perfect place for one of Phil’s sculptures.

“We’ve always wondered where to put it,” said Bijou.

“That’s right,” added her dad, “when the tree came down, we needed something there.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.