Families of buried loved ones want historic cemetery cleaned up

Families of those buried in a cemetery in what was once an African-American neighborhood in Buckhead want the area cleaned up.

A woman talked with CBS46 about the deplorable conditions at the Piney Grove Cemetery, a place where her family is buried.

According to the Buckhead Heritage Society's website, Piney Grove is "considered the last remaining historic landmark of Piney Grove, the former African-American community or settlement located in Buckhead that may date back as far as the mid-1820s."

Piney Grove has over 300 graves, and many are believed to be plots where slaves are buried.

The cemetery is located on Canterbury Road and borders Georgia 400 and a mid-rise condominium development. The area surrounding it is owned by the Bluff at Lenox home-owners association. The closest link to the HOA is the community's developers, the Providence Group. CBS46 asked the Providence Group president, Warren Jolly, about who actually is responsible for maintaining the land.

"When we built the neighborhood, when they finished, we turned everything over to the homeowners association so they own that land and all the elements including the cemetery," said Jolly. "The homeowners are aware that they're supposed to maintain this. It's in the zoning conditions."

CBS46 has reached out to the city to see if it has ever cited any code violations but have yet to hear back. We'll keep you posted on any new developments.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.